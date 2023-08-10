BRS aims to conquer Khammam

Hyderabad: The BRS, which suffered a setback in Khammam with the exit of Ponguleti Srinivas Reddy, now wants to prove that it is the party that matters, not the individuals.

BRS president K Chandrashekar Rao is seeking the opinion of party leaders about the strategy to be adopted to ensure the pink party wins a good number of seats in Khammam district. It is said that KCR is also examining the possibility of having alliance with the left and other social organisations in Khammam. The proposal of an alliance is aimed at ensuring that the Congress party gets weakened in the district. Such a proposal is still at an initial stage, party sources said.

KCR is learnt to be holding a series of meetings with Khammam district leaders to ascertain the constituency level political equations and the measures that need to be taken to strengthen the party in all assembly segments. The BRS claims that it has a strong network in Khammam (Urban) and Kothagudem districts but was facing a tough challenge from the Congress party in seven other assembly segments. In 2018 elections, BRS had won only the Khammam assembly seat. However, six MLAs who were elected on Congress and TDP tickets later joined BRS.The focus of the BRS this time is on fine tuning a special strategy to win all SC and ST reserved constituencies including Sattupalli, Wyra, Aswaraopet, Pinapaka and Illandu.

“KCR is said to have started the ground work in that direction. He hopes that the welfare measures implemented for the welfare of SCs and STs would help the party in winning the seats this time.

He also proposes to hold a series of meetings with these communities.



Different social organisations engaged in the activities of the Scheduled Castes and Scheduled Tribes would be roped in to explain how BRS had transformed Telangana in the last nine years.

It is also mulling on taking the support of some political parties particularly the left which have a grip in these segments. The CPI and CPM had already announced that it was willing to sail with the BRS in Khammam. Their friendship began from Munugodu bypoll. Along with this, BRS is contemplating to poach as many Congress leaders as possible in Khammam district.