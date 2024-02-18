BRS celebrates KCR’s birthday

Hyderabad: The birthday celebration of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao was held at BRS party office Telangana Bhavan here on Saturday. The ceremony was presided over by former minister Sanathnagar MLA Talasani Srinivas Yadav.

On the occasion, BRS party working president KTR cut the cake and fed it to Rajya Sabha member K Keshav Rao. A large number of former ministers, city MLAs, MLCs, corporators, former MLAs, former MLCs, former chairmen of corporations, constituency in-charges, former corporators, party division presidents, leaders, activists and fans attended KCR’s birthday celebrations.

Meanwhile, Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy on Saturday wished the first Chief Minister of Telangana, Kalvakuntla Chandrasekhar Rao, on his birthday. “Happy birthday to KCR, who played a key role in State and Central politics for 40 years,” the CM said in the Assembly and added that he wanted KCR to play the role of the Leader of Opposition efficiently in the reconstruction of Telangana.

Earlier, Governor Tamilisai Soundararajan also wished the BRS chief on his birthday. To this extent, she sent a letter and a bouquet through the representative of the Governor’s office. Former minister Talasani Srinivas Yadav received the letter and bouquet on behalf of KCR.