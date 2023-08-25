BRS complains to EC against BJP MP

Hyderabad: The BRS legal cell complained to the ECI demanding action against BJP MP Dharmapuri Arvind for his comments that people can opt for NOTA if they don’t like BJP, but he will win the election.

The BRS leaders, led by the legal cell in-charge Soma Bharat, met the Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) and handed over a pen-drive containing a video wherein Arvind, speaking in a gathering, "though you cast your vote for NOTA or in favour of Hand (Congress), or in favour of CAR (BRS) symbol only Dharmapuri Arvind will win.”

The BRS leaders said this was nothing but an indication by him that the liberty of voter to press the symbol of his choice would be grossly interfered with and his/her rights to vote violated. They said the BJP was so undemocratic and it operates a gang of trollers on social media who indulge in vicious and vulgar trolling of people who try to speak in favour of democracy and against un-democratic illegal activities of BJP.

The leaders said the MP was also known for threatening the police by using inflammatory language. It is absolutely necessary that action be taken against Arvind for his ‘verbal violence’. This kind of undemocratic and illegality needs to be controlled by authorities in the interest of conducting free and fair elections to the Assembly and the Lok Sabha.

‘It is very important for this constitutional authority to take proper action without fail to keep the confidence of voters in the commission as well as in the electoral process. Any inaction from the authority would give an impression that the BJP has no limits to indulge in illegality during the ensuing election process’.