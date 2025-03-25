BRS extends support to protect UoH lands

Hyderabad: The BRS has extended its full support to the ongoing protest by students against the Telangana State Congress government’s decision to put the lands of University of Hyderabad (UoH) up for sale.

The BRS Working President KT Rama Rao announced this support on Monday. A delegation of student union leaders and students from University of Hyderabad met KTR at Telangana Bhavan, appealing for his backing in their movement. The students expressed their anguish, explaining KTR that while the Congress government had previously allocated these lands for university use, the same party’s administration is now acting unjustly by auctioning them off. Responding positively to their plea, KTR advised the students to expand their agitation not only to University of Hyderabad but also to students of other central universities across the country.

Given that the university operates under the Central government’s jurisdiction, KTR assured the students of BRS party’s support in raising the issue with the Union government. He promised cooperation in facilitating a meeting with Union Minister of Human Resource Development Dharmendra Pradhan to address the preservation of the university’s lands. Additionally, KTR voiced concerns that using the lands for commercial purposes would destroy the area’s rich biodiversity and flora, disrupting environmental balance.