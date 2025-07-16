BRS failed to bring even single drop of water to Nalgonda: Addanki Dayakar

Hyderabad: The Congress party on Tuesday countered former Minister Jagadish Reddy’s statements, alleging that his statements are a pack of lies, as the previous BRS government has failed to provide even a single drop of water to erstwhile Nalgonda district. MLC Addanki Dayakar held that not a single project was constructed which would serve irrigation purposes.

In a media statement, he said that Jagadishwar Reddy’s comments were devoid of facts. The MLC accused the BRS MLA of lying shamelessly without building a single project and not providing a drop of water to the erstwhile Nalgonda district. He accused the previous government of pushing the State into bankruptcy and its failure to complete the SLBC project tunnel. He questioned whether the BRS built projects during its term, which would match the endurance of projects like Nagarjunasagar and Srisailam.

The MLC said that people were happy under the Congress government after unseating the BRS regime, as it had betrayed the Telangana and Nalgonda people during its ten years rule. He advised Jagadish Reddy to look at the comprehensive plan of CM Revanth Reddy in Nalgonda’s development, before jumping to conclusions.