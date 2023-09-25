BRS govt’s devpt measures transformed villages: MLA

Rangareddy: Under the visionary leadership of the Telangana government, rural landscapes in Farooqnagar mandal is witnessing a remarkable transformation. MLA Anjaiah Yadav, in a significant step towards bolstering rural development, inaugurated various development projects in several villages, with a total investment of Rs 1.41 crore.



He emphasised how the State government’s development programmes are fundamentally altering the rural dynamics, aiming to make every village resemble a thriving town. In a series of groundbreaking initiatives, the foundation stones for key projects were laid in different villages within Farooq Nagar mandal, in Kamsanpalli village.

An investment of Rs 30 lakh was marked for this village’s development, in Venkatreddypalli village, a sum of Rs 20 lakh was allocated for the construction of the Gram Panchayat building, in Giraigutta Tanda, an investment of Rs 32.50 lakh was set aside for various developmental endeavours, in Pulacharla Kunta Tanda, the foundation stone was laid for projects worth Rs 58.50 lakh.