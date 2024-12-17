BRS leaders criticise questions in Group-II exams

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Monday took exception on the questions asked in the Group-II examinations and questioned whether it was TGPSC or APPSC.

The party leaders pointed out questions like, “Is it true or false that the Telugu Desam Party supported the Pranab Mukherjee Committee for a separate Telangana State in 2009?” Similarly, there was another question where applicant was asked to identify the companies of Rayapati Sambasiva Rao, Lagadapati Rajagopal, T Subbarami Reddy, and Kavuri Sambasiva Rao.

It was also asked whether it was true that Chandrababu adopted Adilabad district when he was the chief minister and developed irrigation projects there. “Looking at the questions in the Group-II exam conducted by TGPSC today, one cannot help but doubt whether it is a TGPSC or an APPSC exam,” said a BRS leader. “It is extremely wicked to involve TGPSC in the conspiracy to eliminate the existence of the Telangana movement,” the leaders commented.