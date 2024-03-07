Live
BRS leaders protest against LRS
Hyderabad: The BRS leaders on Wednesday staged a protest at the office of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) demanding the government not to collect fees for the LRS.
The party had given a call for protests at the district headquarters and also in the city against the LRS proposed by the Congress government.
The BRS leaders, including MLAs, MLCs, and corporators, held a protest near the office, raising slogans against the government. The BRS leaders objected to the government's decision to collect fees. They stated that when the same scheme was proposed by the previous BRS government, the Congress leaders had accused them of sucking the blood of the people. They said that the LRS would impose a burden of Rs 20,000 crore on the people.
Musheerabad MLA Mutha Gopal said that the Ministers like Uttam Kumar Reddy, Sithakka, and Bhatti Vikramarka had promised to take up free LRS while they were in opposition. These leaders should implement their promises now. The party leaders took up protests at different locations. MLA KP Vivekanand and MLC Shambhipur Raju staged a protest in Quthbullapur, T Srinivas Yadav, at Maitrivanam. They alleged that the decision of the government would impact 25 lakh families. They said they would protest until the government takes up the LRS for free.