BRS leaders urge govt to take stringent action

Hyderabad: Stating that in a land which respects women, a foreign woman was insulted and the reputation of the country was affected with such acts, BRS women leaders on Sunday demanded action against those who had insulted Miss England Milla Magee and also announced going to the Human Rights Commission on the issue.

Addressing a press conference here at Telangana Bhavan, former MLA Gongidi Sunitha and Rajani Saichand said that they were speaking with great pain as a foreign national was insulted on the land of Telangana, which respects women. They said that because of Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, the reputation of India was affected internationally. Sunita said that so much importance was given to the Miss World pageant and yet a beauty contestant has left the country after saying that she felt insulted.

The BRS MLA questioned why the photos of the Chief Minister and Ministers were used on the Miss World posters. Will investments come from beauty pageants? Can there be anything more vile than this? Action should be taken against those who insulted Miss England, demanded the BRS leader.