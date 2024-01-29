BRS legislator Prakash Goud meeting CM sparks speculation

Rangareddy: The meeting of Rajendramagar BRS legislstor Prakash Goud with Chief Minister Revanth Reddy on Sunday led to speculation of his joining the Congress fold soon, as expected.

It was reported by The Hans India that the four-time MLA has made up his mind to join the Congress party soon.

As expected, he met Reddy at the latter’s residence, leading to speculations that he might defect. Surprisingly Goud was seen wearing Congress ‘kanduva’ during the meeting only to strengthen the speculation further that he may be planning for another defection from BRS to ruling party.

After two consecutive wins from Rajendranagar on Telugu Desam ticket in 2009 and 2014, Goud joined the BRS. He managed to get the pink party ticket and registered a hat-trick win in 2018. He was elected again in the recent elections for the fourth time.

Although sources close to the MLA deny any such move and said the agenda of the meeting was to ensure development of the constituency. The naysayers say Goud found no reason to continue with the BRS after the pink party tasted a debacle recently and made his mind to join the Congress to survive politically.

Apart from this, the no-confidence motions placed recently by the Opposition councillors in several municipalities in Ranga Reddy district, specially in Manikonda and Bandlaguda Jagir too sends a cascading message to the MLA that political survival will be in danger in he continues with the BRS party. Of a total eight Assembly constituencies in the district, the Congress managed to win three while the BRS maintained a grip over the five seats in the recent elections.