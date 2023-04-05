BRS legislators see BJP leaders' hand in all question paper leaks

Hyderabad: Several BRS MLAs on Tuesday alleged that the State BJP leaders were involved in all the question paper leakage incidents across the State.

Legislators Danam Nagender, G Kishore, Peddi Sudarshan Reddy and B Mallaiah Yadav addressed a press conference at BRSLP office. Kishore said it is now understood that the BJP leaders were involved in all paper leakages. He said BJP leaders were 'talking illogical' when asked about the degree of Prime Minister Narendra Modi.

"This is the thing that happens when an ineligible person who carries slippers is given the post of president of a party. People of Telangana will cut the tongue of Bandi Sanjay if he continues to talk against Chief Minister KCR," warned Kishore.

Nagender said it appears a mad dog has bitten Bandi who was stooping too low to criticise BRS chief K Chandrashekar Rao. He said the BJP leaders don't have any other agenda than criticising KCR's family.

He dared the BJP leaders to have a debate with the CM on any issue and offered to resign as MLA if they win against KCR. He took exception to Prime Minister Narendra Modi praising the CBI. Nagender said the CBI has filed cases in thousands, but conviction was in double digits.

Sudarshan Reddy said the BJP was scared of BRS; hence all big leaders, including Prime Minister, Home Minister Amit Shah and others, were visiting the State. He asked Modi to clarify on controversies on his degrees at his public meeting in the city.