BRS member gets riled by Speaker’s comments

Hyderabad: BRS MLA V Sunita Lakshma Reddy was upset by Speaker G Prasad Kumar’s remarks, stating that he was not keen on listening and was unsure how other members were able to listen amid the ongoing commentary from both sides. When the House assembled and the demands were taken up for discussion, the BRS MLA Sunita Lakshma Reddy said that she was hurt by the comments of the Speaker during the discussion a day before. Sunita Reddy said, “As the Speaker, you have the responsibility to uphold the rights of the members.

However, your comments on Monday have caused distress. I did not stray from the subject, and we waited from morning to evening for the discussion. When the mike was cut off, our members rightfully objected. You stated that you were not keen to listen, but I am unsure how all the members were able to hear. You intervened when protocol was not followed. At no point did I use unparliamentary language. In fact, I am in a position to advise members against using such language. I am a disciplined and loyal individual, free from controversy, and I have come here with the blessings of the people of my constituency. If you choose to keep my statements on record or remove them, that decision rests with you.”

Sunita Lakshma Reddy said that she behaves with decency in the House and was never involved in any sort of controversy. “My colleagues have pointed out your comments and said it is painful to hear such comments from you,” said Sunita Lakshma Reddy, seeking withdrawal of the comments.

Responding to this, the Speaker said that he had special respect towards women. He said that he had eight sisters and he respects women. Regarding his comments, the Speaker said, “While Sunita Lakshma Reddy was speaking, there were running commentaries between the two sides. I said I could not understand what the member was speaking and it was not against the individual member.” He said that if his comments have hurt her, he expressed regret and also withdrew the comments.