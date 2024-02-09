  • Menu
BRS MLC Mahender Reddy couple meets CM Revanth

BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and his wife Sunita Mahender Reddy on Thursday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy.

Hyderabad : BRS MLC Patnam Mahender Reddy and his wife Sunita Mahender Reddy on Thursday met Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy. Mahender Reddy was sworn in as a minister a few months before the assembly elections. Sunita Mahender Reddy is the chair person of Vikarabad ZP. Now meeting the Chief Minister has become a priority. Minister Damodara Rajanarsimha and others were also present when they met the CM.

While the assembly elections were held in the month of November... Mahender Reddy was sworn in as the cabinet minister earlier in the month of August. Mahender Reddy's brother Patnam Narendra Reddy contested from BRS in Kodangal constituency and lost.

