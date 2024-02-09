  • Menu
BRS MLCs create ruckus in Legislative Council

The BRS leaders created ruckus in the Telangana Legislative Council.

Hyderabad : The BRS leaders created ruckus in the Telangana Legislative Council. The BRS MLCs have demanded that Chief Minister Revanth Reddy to apologize for making inappropriate comments against the members of the Legislative Council.

They said that it is not appropriate to speak disrespectfully about the Legislative Council members who has to maintain the decorum of the House. BRS members stormed the podium and protested. In this order, the Chairman of the Legislative Council adjourned the meeting for 10 minutes.

The Chairman of the Council said that the complaint against the Chief Minister has been sent to the Assembly Secretary. On the other hand, BRS MLC Kavitha gave adjournment resolution in the council on setting up a statue of Mahatma Jyoti Rao Phule in the Legislative Assembly premises. She asked the assembly to discuss the necessity of setting up the statue.

