BRS MP injured in stabbing during election campaign

Hyderabad : Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) MP and party candidate for next month's Assembly election K. Prabhakar Reddy was injured in a knife attack by a person when he was campaigning in Siddipet district on Monday. Reddy was shifted to a hospital and he is stated to be out of danger.

The incident occurred in Surampalli village of Daulatabad mandal when the Lok Sabha member from Medak was campaigning. Prabhakar Reddy, who is BRS candidate from Dubbak Assembly constituency, was coming out of a house when the assailant stabbed him in the stomach.

The MP was initially rushed to Gajwel Hospital and from there shifted to Hyderabad. The MP's supporters overpowered the man and thrashed him. The assailant was identified as Raju. The motive behind the attack was not known immediately. Police arrested the assailant and launched an investigation.