BRS not against Musi project: KTR

Hyderabad: Asserting that the party was not against the Musi rejuvenation project and that it was objecting to a cost of Rs 1.5 lakh crore, BRS working president KT Rama Rao on Friday said it can be completed with Rs 25,000 crore.

He alleged that the project has become like an ATM for the Congress party. As a counter to CM A Revanth Reddy, Rao gave a power-point presentation on the project aspired by the BRS government.

He questioned why the government was starting the whole exercise again for the Musi. Tenders were called, and nine firms across the world provided designs to enhance Hyderabad’s prestige. “The designs are ready; no need to incur more expenditure. We gave the project on a platter to Revanth Reddy. Why is he calling tenders again?” asked KTR. He said there were 11,000 structures in the Musi buffer zone; each structure had four to five families; almost one lakh people were getting displaced. Even the Imliban bus station and Metro station were in the riverbed.

He recalled KCR asking to keep the project aside as there was displacement to a large extent. The BRS leader said the government planned 14 bridges on the Musi, allocating Rs 545 crore, and the East Expressway, alongside the river with Rs 10,000 crore. He said that the Kaleshwaram water can be brought from Kondapochammasagar and to Nalgonda. The retaining walls can be constructed on both sides of the Musi. “This is probably the most expensive project in the world,” he remarked. He alleged a red-corner notice was issued against the consortium company Meinhardt, which, he said, was known for escalating project costs.