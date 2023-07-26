BRS party issues whip to the party MPs

Hyderabad: The BRS party on Wednesday issued a whip to the party MPs to vote against the bill to replace the ordinance on Delhi services.

The whip has been issued in the name of MP J Santosh Kumar. The MPs have been asked to be present in the House for the next three days on July 26, 27 and 28.

The party has also given a separate motion to the Speaker expressing no confidence in the council of ministers. The party's Lok Sabha leader Nama Nageswara Rao gave the no confidence motion to the speaker.















