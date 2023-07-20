BRS party working president & Minister KT Rama Rao Urges PM Modi and Home Minister to Intervene and Save Manipur

Telangana and Industry Minister and BRS party working president KT Rama Rao, expressed deep concern and anguish over the distressing incident in Manipur where Kuki women have been subjected to heinous acts of violence by the mob. In a tweet, Minister KT Rama Rao drew attention to the alarming situation and the need for immediate action to address the issue.





We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women



Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalised in new India… — KTR (@KTRBRS) July 20, 2023





The tweet read: "We Indians were raging against Taliban when they were disrespecting children & women. Now in our own country, Kuki women being paraded naked and sexually assaulted by the Meitei mob in Manipur is a distressing & nauseous reminder of how barbarism has been normalized in new India !! All this horrifying violence & complete breakdown of Law & Order while the Union Govt watches in absolute silence. Where are you PM @narendramodi Ji and HM @AmitShah Ji while every shred of dignity in Manipur is burning? Please set aside everything and use all your time and energy to #SaveManipur."

Minister KT Rama Rao's heartfelt appeal highlights the urgency and seriousness of the situation in Manipur. The incident involving the assault and humiliation of Kuki women is an alarming reminder that such acts of violence must not be tolerated in any civilized society.

The Minister has called upon the Prime Minister, Narendra Modi, and the Home Minister Amit Shah, to prioritize this grave matter and take immediate action to restore peace and order in Manipur. The silence of the Union Government on this issue has further intensified the distress of the affected community and citizens at large.

As responsible citizens of India, it is our collective responsibility to stand against any form of violence and safeguard the dignity and safety of all individuals, regardless of their region or community.

Minister KT Rama Rao's plea to SaveManipur serves as an urgent call for action, emphasizing the need for the highest authorities to intervene promptly and ensure justice and security for the people of Manipur.