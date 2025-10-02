BRS’ policies resulted in historic decline in farmer suicides: Vinod Kumar

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that the latest NCRB report has once again reaffirmed the pro-farmer vision and policies of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.

Vinod Kumar said that as per the NCRB 2023 data, farmer suicides in Telangana have witnessed a historic decline—from 1,209 cases in 2015 to just 48 in 2023. This unprecedented reduction is a direct outcome of the farsighted, welfare-driven, and compassionate policies implemented during KCR’s leadership. The NCRB’s annual reports, including those on Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI), are considered authoritative and widely used for policy-making, research, and governance.

The BRS leader said that the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, the first-of-its-kind direct investment support to farmers, and Rythu Bima, the comprehensive crop insurance and life security initiative, not only enhanced agricultural productivity but also significantly reduced the financial and psychological burden on farming families. These initiatives created a safety net, instilled confidence among farmers, and ensured that agriculture became a dignified and sustainable livelihood. This remarkable achievement stands as testimony to the fact that when governments prioritize farmers’ welfare and work with a vision, rural distress can be effectively addressed. Telangana’s model under KCR has now become a benchmark for the entire nation.

Vinod Kumar said that the BRS party reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting farmers’ interests and continuing this legacy of pro-farmer governance. Telangana’s progress and prosperity will always be rooted in the well-being of its annadatas, he added.