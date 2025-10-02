Live
- Modi unveils Rs 100 coin, stamp at RSS centenary
- Court tells doctors to fix their handwriting
- MyVoice: Views of our readers 2nd Oct 2025
- The transformative persona of multitalented personalities over the years
- Surrender is the only way forward for naxals
- Chaitanyananda scandal: Sex racket and institutional complicity
- Rural games bring alive Berhampur
- Microsoft Revamps Office Icons with Curvier, More Colourful Designs
- Cyclonic Storm Brings Heavy Rains to North Andhra
- Flood at Prakasam barrage begins to recede
BRS’ policies resulted in historic decline in farmer suicides: Vinod Kumar
Hyderabad: BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that the latest NCRB report has once again reaffirmed the pro-farmer vision and policies...
Hyderabad: BRS senior leader B Vinod Kumar on Wednesday said that the latest NCRB report has once again reaffirmed the pro-farmer vision and policies of former Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao.
Vinod Kumar said that as per the NCRB 2023 data, farmer suicides in Telangana have witnessed a historic decline—from 1,209 cases in 2015 to just 48 in 2023. This unprecedented reduction is a direct outcome of the farsighted, welfare-driven, and compassionate policies implemented during KCR’s leadership. The NCRB’s annual reports, including those on Accidental Deaths and Suicides in India (ADSI), are considered authoritative and widely used for policy-making, research, and governance.
The BRS leader said that the schemes like Rythu Bandhu, the first-of-its-kind direct investment support to farmers, and Rythu Bima, the comprehensive crop insurance and life security initiative, not only enhanced agricultural productivity but also significantly reduced the financial and psychological burden on farming families. These initiatives created a safety net, instilled confidence among farmers, and ensured that agriculture became a dignified and sustainable livelihood. This remarkable achievement stands as testimony to the fact that when governments prioritize farmers’ welfare and work with a vision, rural distress can be effectively addressed. Telangana’s model under KCR has now become a benchmark for the entire nation.
Vinod Kumar said that the BRS party reiterates its unwavering commitment to protecting farmers’ interests and continuing this legacy of pro-farmer governance. Telangana’s progress and prosperity will always be rooted in the well-being of its annadatas, he added.