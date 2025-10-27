BRS rolls out bypoll drive in gated communities; tears into Cong govt

Hyderabad: TheBRS leaders are now taking up the campaign in the gated communities interacting with the voters and explaining the difference between the BRS and Congress governments.

In a massive meeting of the Reliance Jubilee Gated Community at Shaikpet in the Jubilee Hills constituency on Sunday, the BRS working president KT Rama Rao targeted the Congress government on various issues.

Launching a scathing attack on Rahul Gandhi and the Congress government, accusing them of deceiving every section of society in Telangana colluding with the BJP behind closed doors, Rama Rao said Rahul Gandhi, who speaks against bulldozer politics elsewhere, had turned a blind eye to Chief Minister Revanth Reddy’s bulldozer regime that was demolishing poor people’s homes in Hyderabad.

“Rahul Gandhi owes an explanation to the people of Telangana. How can he stay silent when his own Chief Minister is implementing BJP-style bulldozer governance? How can he tolerate a Congress government that completely ignored the minorities and misled every section of society?” KTR demanded.

The BRS leader accused Rahul Gandhi and Revanth Reddy of betraying the trust of Telangana’s minorities, calling it shameful that the Congress government is the first in Telangana’s history without a single minority representative. “Despite having six MLC vacancies, not one seat was given to minorities. This exposes Congress’s hypocrisy. Rahul Gandhi’s silence only confirms his complicity,” he said.

Calling out the unholy nexus between Congress and BJP, KTR said, “In Telangana, Congress and BJP are two sides of the same coin. Together, they brand strong regional parties like BRS as their ‘B-team’ to hide their own partnership.” He ridiculed Rahul Gandhi for his double standards on secularism and social justice. “The same Rahul Gandhi who lectures about secularism is presiding over a government that pushed minority welfare into neglect.

Telangana became the first state to implement the controversial Waqf amendment that Congress itself opposed nationally and Rahul Gandhi didn’t utter a word,” KTR criticised.

The BRS leader compared 10 years of BRS’s development governance with two years of Congress’s deceptive misrule, urging voters to make an informed choice.

“In just two years, Congress has managed to break promises, destroy livelihoods, and deceive every community, including farmers, students, employees, women, and minorities alike. They built their power on lies and propaganda, not performance,” he asserted.

KTR appealed to educated and conscious citizens to reject the deceptive Congress rule. “Every voter must come out and punish this anti-people government. Compare the 10 years of BRS progress with the two years of Congress betrayal — and vote wisely,” he urged. The future of Telangana belongs to development, not deception, he said seeking votes for BRS candidate for Jubilee Hills by-poll Sunitha.