BRS’ Teegala Krishna Reddy hints at jumping onto Congress bandwagon

Hyderabad: Amidst the joining of leaders of various parties into Congress, former Maheshwaram MLA and BRS leader Teegala Krishna Reddy on Wednesday hinted at stepping out of the ‘Car’ if he is denied a ticket in the constituency during the next election and sources said that the disenchanted leader may join Congress party.

Talking to reporters here, the BRS leader said that if the party denies him ticket in the next elections he would resign. The former MLA has been in tussle with the sitting MLA and Minister P Sabita Indra Reddy, who had joined BRS from Congress. Ever since she joined BRS, hehas been at loggerheads with the Minister in the constituency openly criticising on development works.

The former MLA said that he has been in active politics since many years along with the BRS Chief K Chandrashekar Rao and also worked along with him in the Telangana agitation. When asked about joining Congress, he said that he had not received any invitation from the party. He said that many leaders who were part of the Telangana agitation were leaving BRS and the party chief should call and speak to them.

The BRS leader said that the BRS chief made a mistake by inviting Congress MLA Sabita into the party. “When Sabita was taken, I welcomed because we have to go as per the aspirations of the people. I am unable to see the development in the constituency.

There is no expected change in the party after Sabita Indra Reddy joined BRS,” said Krishna Reddy. There is still some time, many are looking to leave the party. “What can I do if I don’t get a chance to talk? I have not done any land grabbing. What is the need to bring her and make her a minister,” he said.