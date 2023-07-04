BRS terms Rahul as ‘Remote Gandhi’ parroting out Cong-scripted speeches

Hyderabad: The BRS leaders held a press conference where they referred to Rahul Gandhi, the Congress leader, as the ‘Remote Gandhi.’ They accused him of delivering a scripted speech prepared by Congress party leaders in the State. They even went as far as quipping that his appearance at the Khammam meeting proved his incompetence, labeling him as Pappu.

Legislative Affairs Minister Vemula Prashanth Reddy, alongside Minister P Ajay Kumar, MP V Ravi Chandra, MLAs Redya Naik and others addressed the press conference at the BRSLP office. Prashanth Reddy criticised Rahul Gandhi, stating that a national party leader should do thorough research before addressing public gatherings in a State. He expressed his disappointment, saying that after witnessing the promises made by Rahul at the Khammam meeting, he now truly believed that Rahul Gandhi was deserving of the nickname Pappu. Prashanth Reddy accused Rahul of reading a script provided by local ‘sanyasis’ (religious leaders) in the area.

Prashanth Reddy raised questions about the Congress party’s failure to implement schemes that were successfully executed by Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, despite the party being in power both in the State and at the Centre. He questioned the absence of initiatives such as RythuBandhu, 24-hour power supply, a Rs 2,000 pension, and Kalyanalakshmi under the Congress government. Regarding Rahul Gandhi’s promise of a Rs 4,000 pension, Prashanth Reddy suggested that before making such commitments in Telangana, Rahul should first implement these schemes in Congress-ruled states like Rajasthan and Chhattisgarh.

He further questioned why the Congress party had not made similar promises in the state of Karnataka. Prashanth Reddy strongly criticised Rahul Gandhi for labeling KCR (Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao) as a monarch, asserting that the real monarch was Rahul himself. He questioned Rahul’s authority to make promises when there is a Congress party president and a floor leader who should be responsible for such matters. According to Prashanth Reddy, Rahul’s actions reflected a form of real monarchism. Addressing a press conference here along with Lok Sabha leader of the party Nama Nageswara Rao, MPs BB Patil, Ramulu, M Srinivas Reddy, K Prabhakar Reddy and others at Telangana Bhavan, Parliamentary Party leader K Keshava Rao took objection to Rahul Gandhi’s comments that the BRS had supported the farm laws.

“We opposed the Agriculture Bill in the Parliament... We boycotted the government. The Centre withdrew the Agriculture Bill because of the pressure from BRS, but it is ridiculous for a national leader to say that we supported it. I leave Rahul’s comments to his wisdom,” said Keshava Rao. He said that no party was fighting the BJP like the BRS at the national level. BRS would be first among the parties which are coming together against the BJP. He also said that Rahul Gandhi has no qualities to lead an anti-BJP alliance.