BRS to back JDS in Karna polls

Hyderabad: Political heat has caught up in Karnataka with the announcement of schedule for Assembly elections. Soon after that BRS chief K Chandrashekar also reviewed the situation and is working out plans to extend support to the friendly party JD(S) in the assembly constituencies bordering the two states.

Though the KCR initially thought of campaigning in the border constituencies, it learnt that he has decided to depute a team of senior leaders to the constituencies where Telugu population is in large numbers and which can tilt the balance in favour JD(S). KCR is keen to see that JD(S) wins the seats in these constituencies as it could have a great impact on the next Assembly and Lok Sabha elections. It may be recalled that BRS is making all-out efforts to emerge as a national alternative. The senior leaders from Medak and Zaheerabad Lok Sabha segments will be asked to campaign in the assembly segments dominated by Telugu voters in Raichur, Bidar, Gulbarga, and Yadgir.

The BRS leaders from these border districts maintain good relations with Telugu voters. They could explain the Telangana model of development which JD(S) leader Kumaraswamy also appreciated and expressed desire to implement in Karnataka if his party comes to power. On the other hand, the Congress high command has also cast its eye on Telugu voters in the border districts. They have appointed senior leader D Sridhar Babu as party in-charge for more than 40 assembly segments.



Telangana Congress leaders Jetti Kusuma Kumar and former MP Ponnam Prabhkar, TPCC chief A Revanth Reddy, M Ravi and other senior leaders will take part in the party campaign. They will also reach out to Telugu people in Bengaluru and other towns and cities. The Congress party claims that they would come to power not BJP. The Congress feels that if they succeed in coming to power, it would help the party in Telangana polls as well.

Not to be left behind, the T-BJP was also getting ready to jump into the campaign fray. They also feel that the victory of BJP in Karnataka would help them in the TS assembly elections where it wants to take the BRS head on. A team of BJP leaders headed by Union Minister for Culture and Tourism G Kishan Reddy will be leading the campaign. They will be visiting Karnataka soon.