BRS turned Assembly into political fourm: Prabhakar

Hyderabad: State BJP vice-president NVSS Prabhakar on Monday accused CM K Chandrashekar Rao of using the Budget session of the Assembly as a forum to derive political gain.

"The BRS ministers and KCR utilised and delivered speeches, as if addressing a public meeting, instead of having a detailed discussion on the Budget", he alleged at a press conference here.

Prabhakar said the Budget session is meant to discuss in detail the estimates, available resources and how to improve the State finances. But Finance Minister T Harish Rao and the CM utilised the Assembly for political gain, fearing government's failures will be exposed if discussions take place on Budget proposals. He said this will be the last budget of the party.

"Appreciation of the UPA regime and former Prime Minister Manmohan Singh by KCR is a clear indication that BRS is trying to have an alliance with the Congress in coming elections", he remarked. The former MLA alleged that BRS and MIM have a secret deal for the ensuing elections as MIM floor leader Akabaruddin Owaisi announced in the Assembly his party would contest 50 seats. He said people of Telangana would see through 'opportunistic tie-up of BRS' in the elections.