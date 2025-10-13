BRS vows to rescue Telangana workers stranded in Jordan

Hyderabad: BRS senior leader T Harish Rao on Sunday assured Telangana migrant workers stuck in Jordan that his party would stand by them and ensure their safe return.

Harish Rao told the workers during a phone interaction that the BRS had already brought their problems to the notice of the Ministry of External Affairs and urged them not to worry. "As soon as your problems came to our attention, we brought them to the attention of the state government and Union Ministers G Kishan Reddy and Bandi Sanjay," he explained. He added that BRS parliamentary leaders and Rajya Sabha MP KR Suresh Reddy were in contact with officials from the Ministry of External Affairs, assuring the group: "We are making every effort to bring you back to Telangana."

The issue involves 12 Telangana migrant workers, from districts including Nirmal, Kamareddy, Nizamabad, Jagtial, and Siddipet, who went to Jordan for employment a year ago. They are now reportedly facing severe difficulties, stating they do not have money to survive and the company is refusing to grant them permission to return home.