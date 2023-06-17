BRS will turn into Congress Rashtra Samithi, says Prakash Javadekar

Hyderabad: Former Union Minister Prakash Javadekar said TRS has become BRS, and it will become Congress Rashtra Samithi (CRS) by the time of the ensuing elections.

Javadekar, with State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar, addressed the leaders of various party wings as part of Maha Jana Sampark Abhiyaan here on Friday.

He asked to compare and weigh the nine years of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao’s government performance.

Javadekar said that Modi is working on treating the people of the country as his family and delivering on his promises. However, CM KCR’s governance is riddling with corruption and the betterment of only his family. CM KCR has not delivered on his electoral promises and his government is running based on a 60 per cent corruption cut.

He asked every member of party wings to visit three houses a day and campaign what the Centre under PM Modi has delivered in the last nine years. He said that BJP will have 14 MP seats in Telangana and will do justice to the ‘Water-Funds-Jobs’ slogan on which the separate state of Telangana was created, he said.

Telangana State BJP chief Bandi Sanjay Kumar dismissed Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao claiming Prime Minister Narendra Modi as his good friend.

He said CM KCR is shivering on hearing the name of Modi. And the BRS chief conspiring to manipulate people claiming Modi as his best buddy by sending a message that BJP and BRS are on the same page.

He asked, “If Modi was his best friend, why he had shied away from meeting him when the Prime Minister visited Telangana several times.”

Once the elections are around, the BRS chief playing political optics to make people feel both BRS and BJP are on the same page.

Sanjay said that the BJP will continue the welfare schemes beneficial to people, and shortcomings in Dharani Portal will be rectified to ensure farmers are not at the receiving end.

Sanjay Kumar said that party president JP Nadda has appreciated the Mahajan Sampark Abhiyaan being organised in Telangana for the past 16 days.

He said the party cadre would organise a ‘BJP to every home’ campaign in every polling booth from 7 AM to 1 PM on June 22.

He dubbed the suicides of students of IIIT Basara government murders. He made it clear that he would continue to talk about Hindutva. Saying, “Now one can see what is happening in Karnataka after BJP has lost elections there and how the Hindu gods and goddesses are insulted.”