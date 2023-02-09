Budget is far from reality, says Bhatti in Assembly

Hyderabad: Stating that the budget is far from reality, the CLP leader Bhatti Vikramarka Mallu on Wednesday said that though the per capita income has increased in the state, the increase in the wealth has been limited to a very few people, and the state incurred a debt of nearly Rs 5 lakh crore.

Debating in a discussion on the budget in the Assembly, the CLP leader said that the figures in the budget were big, but it does not provide any relief to the people. On showing Rs 41,000 crore under tax revenue, the CLP leader asked whether the government was planning to increase the taxes. The Grant in aid has been shown as Rs 40,000 crore, but since 2015 to till date, this money has not even crossed Rs 10,000 Crore. There is no reference from where the government would get Rs 70,000 crore.

The CLP leader said that the loans had increased phenomenally in the state. The total loans so far in the state were Rs 4.83 lakh Crore. He asked how the state government has derived the per capita income. He also lashed out at the Centre, stating that it had failed to honour the promises made in the AP Reorganisation Act. He said that those who question the Centre were threatened with cases from investigating agencies. The Prime Minister acts like a dictator. He said that Congress constructed airports, seaports, and other assets, but the BJP government was selling them all. The Congress leader wanted the government to fix a fee board in the corporate hospitals to curb the exorbitant charging.