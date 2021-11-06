Bursting of crackers: Over 60 land in hospitals with eye injuries

Hyderabad: Over 60 persons were injured while bursting crackers on Thursday on the occasion of Diwali festival in the city. In some areas, commuters and passers-by were also injured after crackers hit them while they were on the move. Many of the victims, who sustained eye injuries, rushed to the Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital. As many as 50 persons, a majority of them children, were admitted to the hospital and treated for cornea and conjunctiva problems.

Speaking to The Hans India, Dr S Ravinder Goud, professor, Sarojini Devi Eye Hospital said, "Around 50 persons with eye injuries reached the hospital for treatment. Many had injuries while bursting crackers. A few were affected by others. During the day, 37 left the hospital after treatment, while a few were admitted for surgeries. We have kept them under observation. Keeping the past experiences in mind, we are well-prepared to treat people as many get affected during Diwali while bursting crackers." Venugopal, a mechanic from Ranga Reddy district said, "I was not bursting crackers, but got injured after hit by them fired by others while I was on my way home."

Reportedly, several private hospitals too operated on those who were injured after hit by firecrackers. Even during 2020 Diwali, which was low-key affair due to second wave of Covid, 80-90 people were injured.

Government must focus on issue: Raja Singh

Meanwhile, BJP legislator Raja Singh urged the State government and the police to take measures to address the issue. He said duplicate crackers were the reason for several such incidents. The requisite raw material to be used and the prescribed guidelines for making crackers were not being followed in many cases, he alleged, urged the government to ensure that the makers follow all guidelines strictly.