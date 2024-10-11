Bye, Bye Bathukamma

Hyderabad: Saddula Bathukamma celebrations at Tank Bund were marked with a spectacular display of performances by hundreds of artists showcasing their art forms, as hundreds of women from across the city and districts braved the rainfall and thronged the landmark to play bathukamma.

Even as the State government made elaborate arrangements, the entire stretch from Telangana Amara Jyothi at the Secretariat towards Tank Bund was decorated and illuminated to add to the pomp and gaiety of the major event related to the women from State. Troupes of artists representing different folk arts from Telangana exhibited their talent in a colourful event amidst the reflection of the Hussain Sagar’s water on the lighting and fireworks display.

Women and Child Welfare Minister Seethakka took part as the chief guest in the gala event, while Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, Deputy Mayor Mothe Srilatha Reddy, Principal Secretary of Tourism A Vani Prasad, revolutionary folk singer Vimalakka, MLC M Kodandaram, and scores of Corporators and others attended.

Speaking on the occasion, the Minister called upon the women to highlight the importance of one of Telangana's major festivals at the global level. Emphasising the relationship of the lakes to the festival of flowers, she said that the flowers, which contain medicinal properties that cleanse the water bodies, are backed by the scientific study. The Minister stressed the need for passing on the tradition to the future generation.

Vimalakka welcomed the decision of the Chief Minister, A Revanth Reddy, towards protecting the water bodies and said that Bathukamma does not have caste or religion, the festival has direct relations with lakes. She also underlined the need for people's active participation in the State government’s initiatives like rejuvenating the water bodies and mechanism of HYDRA.