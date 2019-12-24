CAA & NRC protesters plan Million March

Malakpet: TS & AP JAC on CAA & NRC on Monday decided to organise 'Million March' on December 28 at Necklace road. The committee comprising around 40 social and religious groups held a meeting and are optimistic about getting police permission for the 'peaceful demonstration.'

The coordination committee meeting was organised at Azampura, near the office of Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban (TMS), who is the leading the JAC. It saw representatives of different organisations attending the meeting, in the jam-packed hall.

Later briefing the media, Mushtaq Malik said that the JAC now has committees across 17 districts and awareness was being generated amongst the masses about the provisions of the proposed NRC across India, following promulgation of the Citizens Amendment Act. "Since University students sensed what the Union government is up to, under the garb of CAA and NRC, the youth would be forming the huge chunk of the demonstrators coming from all over the districts, apart from general public cutting across the religious groups. Meetings are being held in all the 17 districts for making this a success. The believers of the Indian Constitutions will be taking part in the massive uprising," he added.

The JAC leader called upon the citizens not to fall prey to the "false rhetoric" of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and keep mounting pressure till the CAA was repealed. The JAC which already applied for police permissions for the planned 'Million March' is optimist about getting permission.