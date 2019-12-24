Trending :
ADVERTISEMENT
Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

CAA & NRC protesters plan Million March

CAA & NRC protesters plan Million March
Highlights

TS & AP JAC on CAA & NRC on Monday decided to organise ‘Million March’ on December 28 at Necklace road. The committee comprising around 40 social and...

Malakpet: TS & AP JAC on CAA & NRC on Monday decided to organise 'Million March' on December 28 at Necklace road. The committee comprising around 40 social and religious groups held a meeting and are optimistic about getting police permission for the 'peaceful demonstration.'

The coordination committee meeting was organised at Azampura, near the office of Mohammed Mushtaq Malik, president of Tehreek Muslim Shabban (TMS), who is the leading the JAC. It saw representatives of different organisations attending the meeting, in the jam-packed hall.

Later briefing the media, Mushtaq Malik said that the JAC now has committees across 17 districts and awareness was being generated amongst the masses about the provisions of the proposed NRC across India, following promulgation of the Citizens Amendment Act. "Since University students sensed what the Union government is up to, under the garb of CAA and NRC, the youth would be forming the huge chunk of the demonstrators coming from all over the districts, apart from general public cutting across the religious groups. Meetings are being held in all the 17 districts for making this a success. The believers of the Indian Constitutions will be taking part in the massive uprising," he added.

The JAC leader called upon the citizens not to fall prey to the "false rhetoric" of the Prime Minister and the Home Minister and keep mounting pressure till the CAA was repealed. The JAC which already applied for police permissions for the planned 'Million March' is optimist about getting permission.

Show Full Article
More On
Download The Hans India Android App or iOS App for the Latest update on your phone.
Subscribed Failed...
Subscribed Successfully...
More Stories

Today's Top Picks

More >>
Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress23 Dec 2019 12:52 PM GMT

Alliance will form govt in Jharkhand, Hemant Soren will be CM: Congress

CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party doesn
CM Jagan Reddy pledges to support Minorities, says his party...
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to family by 5 pm
Hyderabad encounter: Bodies of accused will be handed over to...
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan Reddy
Kadapa steel plant will be ready by 2022: CM YS Jagan Mohan
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be next CM, says Tejashwi Yadav
Jharkhand results: Clean sweep for Mahagathbandhan, Soren to be...


Top