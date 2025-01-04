Live
Just In
Cab Driver Murdered at Medipally Hostel Over Alleged Love Triangle
Cab driver murdered in Medipally hostel. A suspected love triangle led to a fatal argument with another resident. Police have detained both suspects.
A 38-year-old cab driver, Mahender Reddy from Jangaon, was brutally murdered at a hostel in Medipally early Saturday morning. The tragic incident stemmed from a suspected love triangle involving the hostel owner, police said.
Mahender, who had previously resided at the hostel, had developed a relationship with the woman who owned and managed the property. Although he later moved to Jangaon, he continued to visit the hostel frequently to meet her.
Recently, a new resident named Kiran Reddy had moved into the hostel, and Mahender suspected a romantic involvement between Kiran and the woman.
On Friday night, Mahender visited the hostel and found Kiran Reddy with the woman. A heated argument ensued, escalating into violence when Kiran Reddy grabbed a kitchen utensil and attacked Mahender, causing fatal injuries.
Medipally police were immediately notified and arrived at the scene. The victim's body was transported to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.
A case has been registered, and both Kiran Reddy and the woman have been taken into custody for questioning.
