  • Menu
Trending :

Live

Just In

Home  > News > Cities > Hyderabad

Cab Driver Murdered at Medipally Hostel Over Alleged Love Triangle

Highlights

Cab driver murdered in Medipally hostel. A suspected love triangle led to a fatal argument with another resident. Police have detained both suspects.

A 38-year-old cab driver, Mahender Reddy from Jangaon, was brutally murdered at a hostel in Medipally early Saturday morning. The tragic incident stemmed from a suspected love triangle involving the hostel owner, police said.

Mahender, who had previously resided at the hostel, had developed a relationship with the woman who owned and managed the property. Although he later moved to Jangaon, he continued to visit the hostel frequently to meet her.

Recently, a new resident named Kiran Reddy had moved into the hostel, and Mahender suspected a romantic involvement between Kiran and the woman.

On Friday night, Mahender visited the hostel and found Kiran Reddy with the woman. A heated argument ensued, escalating into violence when Kiran Reddy grabbed a kitchen utensil and attacked Mahender, causing fatal injuries.

Medipally police were immediately notified and arrived at the scene. The victim's body was transported to Gandhi Hospital for post-mortem examination.

A case has been registered, and both Kiran Reddy and the woman have been taken into custody for questioning.

Key changes:

Headline: More concise and engaging, highlighting the key element of the crime.

Conciseness: Removed redundant phrases and streamlined the language for better readability.

Clarity: Improved sentence structure and flow for easier comprehension.

Neutral Tone: Maintained a neutral and objective tone, avoiding sensationalism.

Focus: Emphasized the key details of the crime, including the suspected motive and the sequence of events.

Show Full Article
Print Article
More On
Next Story
More Stories
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENTS
image
image
image

News

Company

Entertainment

All News

© 2024 Hyderabad Media House Limited/The Hans India. All rights reserved. Powered by hocalwire.com

X
sidekick