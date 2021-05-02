Call centre set up for COVID queries in Hyderabad: CS Somesh Kumar

Call centres have been set up to address COVID queries for the patients in all the districts including under Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) limits, said state Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar.



Somesh Kumar on Sunday held a review meeting with the higher officials on the services being provided to the COVID patients. The CS said that the patient can call the call centre (040-21111111) for any queries.



The CS said that the government has arranged 5 lakh additional medical kits to the existing 7.5 lakh medical kits and the arrangements are underway to home deliver the kits to the COVID patients. He said that the number of beds will be increased on the directions of the Chief Minister.



"COVID beds will be arranged at Golconda (100), Malakpet (1000), Vanasthalipuram (100) and Ameerpet (90) hospitals," said Somesh Kumar. He further added that a special team led by Sandeep Sultania is working to prevent the shortage of medicines and medical equipment in the state.



The CS also directed the officials to fill up the vacancies in primary healthcare centres to provide more services to the COVID patients.