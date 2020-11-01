Campaign comes to an end in Dubbaka

Hyderabad: AS The curtains would be pulled down on campaign for the Dubbaka byelections on Sunday, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao utilised the Rythu Vedika to counter the campaign by BJP and Congress leaders against the TRS.

State BJP has been harping on Prime Minister Narendra Modi's popularity and "anti-incumbency" against KCR Government. They have also been alleging that the Chief Minister had not given appointment to Ramalinga Reddy when he was alive and his son was kept confined to his house.

TPCC chief Uttam Kumar Reddy deployed party leaders to every village as part of mass contact programme.

The party wants to cash in on the popularity of Congress candidate Ch Srinivas Reddy's father Muthyam Reddy. Congress party working president A Revanth Reddy drew huge crowds at public meetings. Whether the huge turnout in the meetings gets converted into votes in favour of Congress will have to be seen on November 10; the counting day.

In the backdrop of this situation, KCR chose Rythu Vedika to address 1.82 lakh voters and reeled out all the welfare schemes that the government had launched ever since it came to power and this included Rythu Bandhu, Rythu Bheema and now Rythu Vedikas for the welfare of the majority farming community in the state.

He went hammer and tongs against the BJP-led Union Government's "double standards," towards farmers' welfare. He threw a challenge to the BJP to prove their claim of huge disbursement of pension amount to the Aasra pensioners in the state. KCR said he is ready to quit CM post, if the BJP's claim was true.

On the other hand, the star campaigner of TRS T Harish Rao, who had taken the responsibility to see that the party wins the election, has been conducting a whirlwind tour of all villages. The main agenda of the ruling party in the poll campaign was to highlight KCR's welfare schemes and corner the opposition branding it as a destructive force.



Medak MP K Prabhakar Reddy and Medak MLA Padma Devendar Reddy were part of the TRS core team organising regular rallies and door-to-door campaigns in every mandal. The ruling party leaders said that all poll surveys predicted TRS will register a big victory. The party leaders are sweating out to win the bypoll by a margin of one lakh votes as against 60,000 votes majority got by the sitting MLA S Rama Linga Reddy who passed away recently. Reddy's wife Sujatha is fighting the byelection as TRS candidate.



