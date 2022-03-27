Candidates can change nativity, education for jobs: TSPSC

Hyderabad: TSPSC is getting ready to follow a smooth procedure for options through OTR (one time registration) to candidates appearing for examinations as part of recruitment drive by the government.

The candidates can enter local or nativity and qualifications on the website by entering online options. The Commission website has all details of the recruitment process and to make necessary changes of the details pertaining to the candidates.

As per the new orders issued by the President, the State government is taking up recruitment drives to provide zonal, multi zonal, district and other cadre jobs. Accordingly, the government made changes and TSPSC made necessary changes in the website to get smooth handling of the details.

According to information, the TSPSC officials have made necessary changes in the website to ensure that the candidates can make changes on OTR option to make correct details. The officials concerned informed that the candidates can enter correct details to avoid future problems in the recruitment process.

With this, the candidates taking the exams can have nativity as they provide details in the website. The nativity will be given to the candidates as per their education records.

Against the previous nativity of four years of continuous education in any locality, this time some changes were made. Now the locality or nativity will be given by considering the last four years of 7 years of continuous education in any particular area.

The officials made changes as per new presidential orders to provide jobs through examinations in district, zones, multi zones and other categories.