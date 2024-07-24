Cantt MLA takes part in GHMC Bonalu festivities

Hyderabad: Secunderabad Cantonment MLA Sri Ganesh on Tuesday attended the Bhagyanagar Municipal GHMC Employees' Association's Durga Ellamma Bonalu celebrations at the Marredpally GHMC Zonal Commissioner's office on Tuesday.

The MLA took the blessings of the Goddess and wished prosperity for the people of the Cantonment constituency. Corporator Deepika, zonal president Prakash, working president Narsingh and others also took part.