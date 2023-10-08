Car creates ruckus at Rajendranagar after it hit divider, passengers injured

A car caused ruckus on the PV Expressway in Rajendranagar of Hyderabad. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when a high-speed car collided with the divider near the 198th pillar.



Subsequently, the car also hit another vehicle. During the collision, two tires of the car burst and were gone into the air before falling down. The passengers in the car suffered minor injuries in the accident.



Upon investigation, the police discovered that minors were driving the car. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and consequences led to the incident.