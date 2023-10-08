Live
- Legitimate aspirations of Palestinians must be fulfilled through dialogue ensuring national security of Israel: Congress
- Kerala: Fire breaks out at waste management plant in Kozhikode
- Varanasi plans temple-shaped building for divisional offices
- IAF must be one of best, if not best by time it completes 100 years in 2032: Air Chief Marshal Chaudhari
- Bareilly is first district to grant access to smart classes in all schools
- Mayor stresses on making healthy eating a way of life
- Earthquakes kill over 2,000 in Afghanistan. People are freeing the dead and injured with their hands
- CBI conducts multiple raids around Kolkata in municipal bodies recruitment case
- Thatikonda Rajaiah makes sensational comments, says he is supreme of Station Ghanpur
- CM Adityanath offers prayers at Kedarnath Temple
Just In
Car creates ruckus at Rajendranagar after it hit divider, passengers injured
Highlights
A car caused ruckus on the PV Expressway in Rajendranagar of Hyderabad. The incident occurred in the early hours of Sunday morning when a high-speed car collided with the divider near the 198th pillar.
Subsequently, the car also hit another vehicle. During the collision, two tires of the car burst and were gone into the air before falling down. The passengers in the car suffered minor injuries in the accident.
Upon investigation, the police discovered that minors were driving the car. A case has been registered, and further investigation is underway to determine the circumstances and consequences led to the incident.
