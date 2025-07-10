Live
Cardex Group Presents on July 26th Kumar Sanu Live in Concert at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad
Hyderabad: Get ready for the biggest music event of the year! Cardex Group is thrilled to announce Kumar Sanu Live Concert in Hyderabad on July 26th, 2025, at Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad.
Concert Details:
- Date: July 26th, 2025
- Venue: Classic Convention 3, Shamshabad
- Tickets: Available on BookMyShow
Kumar Sanu, India's legendary playback singer, will mesmerize the audience with his soulful voice and chart-topping hits. With his dynamic stage presence and connection with fans, this concert promises to be an unforgettable experience.
A Night to Remember:
- State-of-the-art sound, lighting, and stage design
- Exclusive MIP experiences and early bird offers
- A grand spectacle that will leave you spellbound
D. Jayram Reddy, MD of Cardex Group, says, "We're bringing an event that will set a new standard in Hyderabad's entertainment scene. With Kumar Sanu's incredible talent and our production values, this concert will be a monumental experience for fans."
Don't Miss Out! Secure your tickets early and get ready for an evening of musical magic with Kumar Sanu!