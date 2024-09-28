CARE hospital partners with L&T Metro Rail

Hyderabad: CARE Hospital and L&T Metro Rail signed a Memorandum of Agreement (MoA) for the semi-naming rights of the Gandhi Bhavan Metro Rail station on Friday. According to L&T Metro Rail officials, the Gandhi Bhavan metro station will now be called CARE Hospitals Gandhi Bhavan Metro Rail Station.

Jasdeep Singh, Group CEO of CARE Hospitals, stated, "This collaboration with L&T Metro Rail is a strategic milestone in rethinking how healthcare can be seamlessly integrated into the daily lives of urban residents."