Care on wheels transforms rural healthcare
In the heart of India’s underserved villages, IGF-India’s Care on Wheels Mobile Health Units (MHUs) are redefining rural healthcare. From Maharashtra’s Padmavati to remote tribal belts, these vans bring doctors, diagnostics, and dignity directly to the people.
For Laxmibai and Dadarao Maske, once stranded without care, the MHU became a lifeline—restoring health and hope. Serving over 5 lakh people across 21 states, this sustainable model blends mobility with local trust, education, and tech-enabled follow-ups. With every visit, IGF proves that healthcare can be both accessible and empathetic—even where roads end and hospitals are a dream.
