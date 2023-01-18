Case booked against my son to settle political scores, flays Bandi

Hyderabad: Training guns at the ruling BRS government, BJP State president Bandi Sanjay on Tuesday alleged that a case was illegally booked against his son at the behest of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao, in a bid to settle political scores.



Speaking to the media in New Delhi, Sanjay stated that the incident pertaining to his son having a fight with a fellow student happened long ago and just to harass him, the Chief Minister had released the video now and saw to it that a case was booked against him. "We are not afraid of such threats. My son will present himself to the police official concerned," he said.

Finding fault with the college management, the BJP MP stated that as per rule the college should have informed the parents and organised counselling for the students, before lodging a complaint with the police.

"All this has been done on the instructions of the CM to harass me," he alleged.