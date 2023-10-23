Case booked for writing provocative comments on shutters of shops

Hyderabad: The Chaderghat police registered a case against unidentified individuals for allegedly writing provocative comments on the shutters of shops at Akbar Bagh, Malakpet. According to police, while patrolling the area, the local police constable found objectionable graffiti on the shutters of some shops in the Akbar Bagh area.

The constable in his complaint alleged that a few shutters of the shops located in front of Ujale Shah grounds had a message written in revenge for the demolition of Babri Masjid with black paint: ‘Black day! We will fight back oh Babri. Revenge is due’ Police fear that it might create communal tension and law and order problems in the city. Taking suo moto action, the Chaderghat police have registered a case under IPC Sections 153A, 505(2) and investigation is underway.

A police official on condition of anonymity said that the slogans were written sometime back and came to the notice of the patrol personnel on Saturday, following which a complaint was made. Based on a complaint made by a police constable, a case was registered under different Sections.

A few organisations in Hyderabad observe 6 December as black day, marking the demolition of Babri Masjid in Ayodhya Uttar Pradesh in 1992.