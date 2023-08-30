Cashless travel by common mobility card ever be a reality?

Hyderabad: The National Common Mobility Card (NCMC) which was supposed to be rolled out by the second week of August, seems to be a long dream. Yet Hyderabad Metro has not taken any steps to implement the card. Officials of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited (HMRL) are pushing the ball into each other’s court.

According to recent reports, in July this year during a review meeting K T Rama Rao, Minister of Municipal Administration and Urban Development, had stated that the process of issuing the card would begin by the second week of August and that authorities have been directed to make necessary arrangements but yet no call has been taken by the officials of Hyderabad Metro in processing the card, as hardly a day is left in August to be over.

The main objective of the card is to enable citizens to use it not only for travel but also for various other transactions, akin to existing cards, thus streamlining the travel payment processes. Once implemented the card will be a transformative tool to enhance the overall public transport experience. Also, as planned initially, it will facilitate travel via Metro Rail and RTC buses, and later extended to MMTS, cab and auto services.

Meanwhile, when The Hans India team queried on NCMC, officials of L&T Metro Rail Hyderabad and HMRL pushed the matter into each other’s court stating that contact L&T; the same reply was given by HMRL officials.

According to sources, all the 57 Metro stations will be accepting this card; if implemented the single card will also work for MMTS, TSRTC and cabs. There is no clarity on whether NCMC will be implement phase-wise or totally. Once the card is introduced travelers can be purchase it at Metro stations or via the PAYTM app. Once the card gets rolled out in Hyderabad the main advantage would be applicable nationwide.