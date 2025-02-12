Caste politics set to play key role in MLC, local polls

Hyderabad: Caste politics is likely to take centerstage in the upcoming MLC and local body elections in Telangana. Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy has apparently adopted a caste-based strategy to secure voter support ahead of the elections to three MLC seats and Gram Panchayat, Municipality, MPTC, and ZPTCs.

In a bid to connect with the Madiga community, the largest group within the Scheduled Castes (SCs), the Chief Minister held a key meeting with MRPS leader Manda Krishna Madiga on Tuesday.

During the meeting, the CM reiterated state government’s commitment to implementing SC categorisation. He highlighted the formation of a Cabinet Sub-Committee, a Judicial Commission, and the recent Assembly approval of the commission’s report supporting the SC categorisation.

Manda Krishna Madiga praised CM’s efforts on the categorisation issue, to which Revanth Reddy responded that his government is open to receiving suggestions from the Madiga community regarding the finalisation of quotas in education and employment.

He assured that the Cabinet Sub-Committee and the Judicial Commission would consider any objections or concerns raised by the community to expedite the process.

The Chief Minister also promised another round of discussions to address other pending issues related to the empowerment of Madiga sub-castes, including the allocation of specific funds for each sub-group within the SC category.

Political analysts believe that this move is part of CM’s broader strategy to garner support from the Madiga community in the upcoming MLC and other local body elections.

Additionally, the caste survey is expected to play a crucial role in shaping Congress’s election agenda. The survey aims to attract the support of the numerically strong Backward Class (BC) communities. In preparation, state ministers have already initiated discussions with various BC representatives. The Chief Minister is also expected to meet key leaders from backward communities to emphasise the significance of the caste survey in ensuring their political empowerment.

State Advisor K Keshava Rao has been assigned the responsibility of engaging with BC associations and building a consensus on the BC quota based on the caste survey results. Following the local body elections, the Chief Minister plans to hold a meeting with the BC organisations to advocate for a nationwide caste survey and to exert pressure on the Union government to implement it at the national level.