CBSE collaborates with ISTM to certify trainers
Hyderabad: The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) collaborated with the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management for Trainers Certification Course for CBSE Resource Persons.
A CBSE communique on Friday said that this was in pursuit of the recommendations of the NEP 2020, which stipulates mandatory 50 Hours of continuous professional development for all teachers/head teachers. It said that the CBSE has taken a significant step in empowering its teachers. CBSE has signed an MoU with the Institute of Secretariat Training and Management (ISTM) under the Dept. of Personnel & Training, Ministry of Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Govt. of India for conducting a 2-day Training of Trainers (ToT) Certification Course.
This course has been designed to amalgamate the core components of the DTS and DoT and the Integrated Approaches to Child & Adolescent Development. The pilot programme of the curriculum was launched on Friday at Academic Block, ISTM, Olof Marg, New Delhi by Rahul Singh, Chairman, CBSE. Under the aegis of the Ministry of Education, Govt. of India, CBSE is targeting to train nearly 15,000 Resource Persons (RPs) in several batches. The board will be catering to the training needs of 13 lakh teachers in its affiliated schools through this trained pool of resource persons. The link for online registration for experienced teachers holding different positions and subjects of training is available free of cost at: https://cbseit.in/cbse/training/register_rp_new.aspx, it added.