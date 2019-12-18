CC road works inspected at Old Malakpet division

Malakpet: AIMIM leader Mohammed Saifuddin Shafi (who represents Old Malakpet division Corporator Juweria Fatima) along with GHMC and HMWSSB officers visited Old Malakpet division on Tuesday.

During their visit, they interacted with locals and enquired with them about problems in area. He asked the officers to complete works as early as possible. Later, they inspected the on-going CC road works and other civic developmental works in area.