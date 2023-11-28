CCMB celebrates 36th Foundation Day

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based Centre for Cellular and Molecular Biology (CCMB), celebrated its 36th Foundation Day on Monday.

The celebration was graced by Dr Rajesh Gokhale, Secretary, Department of Biotechnology, Government of India and he emphasised the need for researchers to stay connected with the current times, the tools and opportunities available, and the gaps where researchers can make a difference to stay relevant today. He also touched on the unpublished studies showing how inter-organ crosstalk between the gut and liver is important during colitis, and the irritation symptoms may be reduced by controlling liver inflammation.

In addition, the day’s programme had the CCMB Director summarising the institute’s work and achievements in the last year, senior students and postdoctoral fellows in the institute highlighted their research, and there was a science and art festival, Mehfil-e-Mast in the evening.

“CCMB played a seminal role in setting the culture in the city where scientists and artists could co-exist, inspiring each other. In today’s world where we need creative solutions to the complex problems facing us, it is time for us to rethink this again,” said Dr Vinay K Nandicoori, Director, CCMB.