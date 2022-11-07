Celebrations erupt in TRS camp

Hyderabad: The TRS leaders and activists erupted in joy after the victory of the party's candidate in the Munugodu by-election on Sunday.

The activists started coming to the Telangana Bhavan after the eighth round of counting when it was certain that the party would consolidate its margin over the BJP. They were seen in joy after the final results were announced, sharing sweets. They were also seen bursting crackers and dancing to the tunes of 'teen maar' band in the Bhavan.

The party leaders held banners stating 'TRS gelupu BRS malupu' with photos of Chief Minister K Chandrashekar Rao. The leaders also decorated a small arch structure which stated 'First victory of BRS' in the Bhavan. The activists raised slogans of 'Jai Telangana', 'Jai Bharat' and 'Desh ka Neta KCR' .

The TRS leaders placed a DJ at the Bhavan with songs on KCR and KTR. "We are happy with people of Munugodu ensuring victory of TRS in the by-election. The BJP tried everything and even resorted to attacks on our party leaders but people of Munugodu were with TRS. This victory is the foundation for BRS because we have already decided in the party and sent a resolution to the ECI informing about the change of name," said senior leader Dharam Raj Chaudhary.

Another leader said the BJP should know that people of Telangana were with TRS and KCR. There is no need for anybody else. The by-election had come because of the money power of Komatireddy Rajgopal Reddy. It is a clear message that people of Telangana were with KCR, he said.