Central government takes serious note of Bhainsa violence 

Hyderabad/ Bhainsa: The Telangana government is taking all necessary security measures to restore normalcy in the tension-gripped Bhainsa town in Nirmal district, where communal violence erupted in late on Sunday night. Nearly 20 people were injured in the clashes between two groups and cops took suspected persons into custody.

Treating the incident seriously, Union Home Minister Amit Shah instructed his cabinet colleague and Minister of State for Home G Kishan Reddy to submit a report on the whole incident.

According to the preliminary investigation report, two groups clashed and pelted stones on each other following argument between two motorcycle riders over a road rage issue. The district police authorities said that a few vehicles were set ablaze during the clashes between the two groups. More than 50 persons were arrested and cases were also booked . All the arrested were being grilled.

Kishan Reddy took to twitter and said that "Honarable Home Minister Sri @AmitShah Ji called me to enquire about the Bhainsa(Telangana) incident & the prevailing situation." He condemned the clashes and said he spoke to the Telangana DGP Mahendar Reddy and asked him to arrest the culprits behind the clashes. "Strongly Condemn the violence in Bhainsa yesterday, attack on media personnel is disturbing and unfortunate. Spoke to the DGP of Telangana and asked him to arrest the culprits at the earliest and on the deployment of additional forces. Also spoke to Adilabad MP Sri Soyam Bapu Rao on the issue," Kishan Reddy said.

In a quick reaction, Industries and IT minister KT Rama Rao said that the state police were taking all steps to restore normalcy and also arrest the responsible in the clashes. In a tweet, KTR said that "Peace & harmony is fundamental to the progress of civilised society. Have requested Home Minister @mahmoodalitrs Garu & @TelanganaDGP Garu to take stern action to bring the perpetrators of violence in Bhainsa to justice." He appealed Bhainsa residents not to fall prey to rumours and hate mongering spearheaded by divisive forces. "Govt will stand by you to maintain law and order effectively", he said in the tweet.

The State Home minister said that injured were shifted to hospitals medical treatment and adequate forces were deployed in Bhainsa. "He is personally monitoring the situation and the situation was under control," he added. "KTRTRS Saab, Spoke to DGP, SP & Collector yesterday night, situation in Bhainsa is completely under control," the minister went on to add.

Prohibitory orders under Section 144 of the Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) (banning assembly of more than five people) were imposed in the communally-sensitive Bhainsa town in Nirmal district where members of two communities clashed, police said on Monday. The situation is under control and peaceful, they said, adding 12 people including a policeman and one journalist were injured after the two groups pelted stones on Sunday night following arguments between two motorcycle riders over a road rage issue.

Additional forces from neighbouring districts were deployed and the situation was under total control and peaceful, the senior police official said. Police said as of now four cases were registered and more will be booked based on complaints. Police said they were also in the process of taking those who were involved in the violence into custody. Two houses, four vegetable shops were damaged besides one car, four two-wheelers, and few auto-rickshaws were burnt during the clashes which broke out after two bikers engaged in heated arguments over a road rage issue and beat up each other following which members of two communities gathered and indulged in stone pelting in a lane, police said. Police rushed to the spot and dispersed the crowd. Meanwhile, the Telangana police warned of booking criminal cases against elements found spreading rumours along with videos in social media and trying to fan communal violence in Hyderabad city. The police also asked WhatsApp admins to keep a watch on postings in groups and immediately delete controversial posts.

Cops warn against

fake videos

The city police on Monday issued a warning to people stoking communal tension on public platforms. They said that stern action would be taken against those who circulated fake videos of Bhainsa incident. "Cases will be filed against anyone sharing fake news and videos promoting violence on social media. Some videos which do not have any link with Bhainsa are also being projected as a communal incident of Bhainsa. If any such complaint is received, strict action will be initiated against the culprits for disturbing the peace and harmony of the state," they added. Apart from it, the police also urged the WhatsApp group admins to keep a check on the groups in order to prevent any untoward incident.