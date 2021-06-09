Central, State govts are plundering thousands of crores in crisis: Chada Venkat Reddy

Basheerbagh: State CPI secretary Chada Venkat Reddy on Tuesday criticised the Modi government and the K Chandrashekar Rao government, for plundering people by levying thousands of crores by imposing GST on Covid vaccines and drugs, even at a time when the epidemic was causing severe hardships.

He was addressing the party activists in a demonstration held in front of GST Bhavan, here, under the auspices of the Hyderabad district council demanding abolition of GST on Corona medicines and vaccines.

The activists chanted slogans with placards demanding abolition of GST on Covid drugs and vaccines and protection of public health and lives.

Reddy questioned why five per cent on vaccines, 12 per cent GST was being levied on Remdesivir and anti-viral drugs , 18 per cent on other drugs and oxygen concentrations, 18 per cent on sanitisers and 28 per cent on ambulances.

He said people could not afford the high-cost Corona drugs, not pay lakhs of bills charged by private hospitals, and sold property for treatment.

"The arrogant and incompetent rule of the Modi government at the Centre was causing misery to millions in the country. There was no control over the virus. There were not enough vaccines. There was no caring of farmers and workers' problems".

Reddy called for abolition of GST on Covid medicines, vaccines, oxygen concentrations and ventilators.

CPI National Executive member, former MP Syed Aziz Pasha accused the Modi government of completely failing to control the Covid epidemic. He expressed concern that the Centre was "displaying an indifferent attitude during the human crisis with serious health and socio-economic consequences.

Pasha accused the government of ignoring expert advice and grossly neglecting to strengthen supply of medicines, oxygen, ventilators and vaccines. He demanded to stop imposing GST on Covid drugs and vaccines as it will be a heavy burden on people.

Hyderabad District Secretary E T Narasimha said "despite knowing that the epidemic was spreading like wildfire across the country, the governments had neglected to strengthen the public health system and had not made additional efforts to store medical oxygen and antiviral drugs District executive members R Shankar Nayak, M. Narasimha, S.A Mannan, Nirlekanti Srikanth, AISF national vice-president B Stalin, AIYF State general secretary Marupaka Anil Kumar, party City leaders R Mallesh, Sheikh Nadeem, Arutla Rajkumar, SK Mahmood, CH. Jangaiah participated in the demonstration.