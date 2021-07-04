Central,Western Railways medical staff lauded

Hyderabad: Central and Western Railway General Manager Alok Kansal on Saturday showered praises on the medical fraternity of both the zones for rendering noble services for over 15 months, fighting the Covid battle from the forefront treating about 7,000 Covid patients. Addressing a virtual programme organised by the medical departments of both the Central and the Western Railways jointly, Kansal spoke highly of the untiring efforts by the doctors and staff of Jagjivan Ram Hospital, Mumbai Central (WR), and Bharat Ratna BR Ambedkar Memorial Hospital, Byculla (CR), taking on the Covid as frontline warriors.

Two informative presentations on vital topics – Chest Pain to Heart attack and Fitness in Covid-19 – were presented by senior specialist doctors on this occasion.

Kansal expressed his concern for them, by cautioning them to be careful while dispensing their duties and exhorted them to get themselves vaccinated for their safety. He also suggested to them to dedicate some quality time for themselves. Some doctors also showcased their talents in singing, poem recitation and satire.

Due to an initiative by the GM, for the first time doctors from both Central as well as Western Railway came together to celebrate this occasion as one Railway family by breaking the barriers of railway zones. Kansal appreciated the doctor's empathetic gesture by reciting a meaningful couplet "Ponchh kar ashq apni aankon se, muskarao toh koi baat bane." He also penned and recited a spontaneous couplet on this occasion, admiring the role of doctors - Mareezo ka dekhkar haal, sabka dil kampta hai...Ye doctor ke bas ki hi baat hai, jo hum sabhi ko sambhalta hai."

The event was attended by senior deputy general manager, CR, principal chief medical directors of both Central and Western Railways, medical directors of Jagjivan Ram Hospital and Ambedkar Memorial Hospital as well as other doctors, physicians from headquarters and divisions of both the Railways.